Game Of Thrones Season 5 recap: Cersei Lannister 'shamed' on the streets of King's Landing

Darshana Devi April 05 2019, 11.19 pm April 05 2019, 11.19 pm

After the brutal Red Wedding, our discovery of Bran Stark’s supernatural powers and the demise of the atrocious Joffrey Lannister, we are here at season 5 of Game Of Thrones. You are very close to season 7, but might be struggling to remember the fights and the betrayals that happened in the previous seasons. Worry not, when you have us! Here’s a complete recap of the major events of the fifth season. Also, here's a heads up, because another shocking death awaits and this time, it’s of one of your favourite characters.

In the last season saw the death of Tywin Lannister in the hands of Tyrion Lannister, who fled from King’s Landing after the scene. Season 5 opens with Cersei Lannister burying her father Tywin. She also seems worried about her daughter Myrcella Baratheon, who's currently in Dorne. Cersei later tries to ally with a religious figure called the High Sparrow and his followers. Charged with adultery, incest and regicide, Cersei is soon taken to prison by the High Sparrow. As punishment for her crimes, Cersei is forced to walk naked among the streets of King’s Landing. This particular scene is another one of the most memorable events in the history of GOT. It shows Cersei taking a long walk through the streets of King’s Landing, with hair chopped off and people throwing off garbage at her.

As for Myrcella, she got engaged to Trystane Martell as part of a peace treaty between House Lannister and House Martell. Jaime Lannister reaches Dorne to bring his daughter back to House Lannister. He eventually succeeds in freeing Myrcella from the Martells. While on their way back, Jaime confesses to Myrcella that he’s her dad and just as he does that, Myrcella dies in his arms. A flashback reveals that Prince Oberyn’s paramour, Ellaria Sand, kissed Myrcella and poisoned the young princess. It results in Myrcella's demise.

Tyrion travels to Meereen with Varys and meets Daenerys. The two banter and the Imp soon wins her over. Dany leaves him in charge of Meereen and flies away on a dragon.

Jon Snow becomes the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. He later travels to Hardhome and gets into a battle with the White Walkers, managing to kill one with his Valyrian steel sword. After his close bud Samwell Tarly and his love-interest, Gilly depart from Castle Black, Jon is left with absolutely no support. He is left to deal with his team members whom he considers his brothers, but the men are disillusioned with him as a leader. They eventually lure him into a trap and stab him to death.

Arya reaches Braavos. She comes across the Hall of Faces while working as an oyster seller. She joins the House of Black and White, training herself to be an assassin. She's assigned a mission by Jaqen H'ghar to surveil Meryn Trant. However, she ignores her instructions and ends up murdering Trant. She is later punished by H'ghar, one of the Faceless Men of Braavos, and goes blind.

To unite the Vale and Winterfell houses, Sansa is forced to marry Ramsay Bolton. She initially gets treated decently by him but the latter shows his true colours once they are in the bedchamber. What followed next can be termed as one of the most brutal scenes in GOT. Ramsay, being as cruel as he can be, forces his ‘pet’ Theon Greyjoy to watch as he rapes Sansa. Eventually, Sansa, along with Theon, manages to escape the clutches of House Bolton.

That’s all for now. Hold on, as more vicious scenes are waiting for you in season 6!