Game Of Thrones Season 6 recap: Jon Snow gets resurrected, Arya Stark gets her sight back

Darshana Devi April 06 2019, 12.07 am April 06 2019, 12.07 am

Cersei Lannister’s bare-body walk on the streets of King’s Landing, Jon Snow’s unexpected death, Sansa Stark’s brutal rape…what else? Like most of us are aware, there are lots more to come. Season 5 left fans staggered with the death of Jon and Arya Stark going blind. Conversely, season 6 has a lot of delightful surprises as the tables turn. Yes, Jon gets resurrected and Arya gets back her eyesight. How? This quick recap has all your answers.

Season 6 begins with the High Sparrow denying Cersei’s trial by combat that provokes the latter to burn them all. Jaime Lannister brings the dead Myrcella Lannister to King’s Landing. He tries to break Margaery Tyrell out of prison but his efforts go in vain. Jamie's actions get him fired from Kingsguard and he is sent to win Riverrun back from The Blackfish. Cersei explodes a cache of wildfire and kills the High Sparrow and his followers along with a few Lannisters. The explosion also kills Tommen Lannister's wife, Margaery. Witnessing the explosion, Tommen jumps off a tower and commits suicide. Following his death, Cersei takes the throne.

Tyrion Lannister runs Meereen and creates peace in the city. Post Daenerys Targaryen's return, he helps her build a plan to free the slaves from the masters. An impressed Dany names him the Hand of the Queen.

Thanks to Red Priestess Melisandre, and her devotion to the Lord of the Light, Jon Snow is back to life. Post his resurrection, he executes all his betrayers and quits his job as Lord Commander. He soon unites with Sansa Stark and is convinced by the latter that he should save Rickon Stark from the hands of the cruel Ramsay Bolton. Although he is nearly trampled by Ramsay’s colossal army, he succeeds in beating Bolton as Sansa brings in the Knights of the Vale to rescue him. Jon kills Ramsay and becomes the King in the North. The lady of Winterfell, on the other hand, regains her master bedroom.

Bran Stark is in the midst of his training with the all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven. He uses his power to dig out the origin of the Night King. He discovers Jon’s true parentage - that his brother isn’t Ned Stark’s bastard son but, rather, the son of Ned’s dead sister, Lyanna.

Arya regains her sight and accepts herself as one of the faceless men. She then prepares to return to Westeros but is attacked by the Waif. She manages to kill her and sails back to Westeros.

The Mother of Dragons, Daenerys gets abducted by the Dothraki tribe and is sent to the temple of the Dosh Khaleen. After the tribe refuses to serve her, she burns them to death. Watching the Targaryen princess unaffected by fire, the remaining Dothraki kneel to her. She then sails off for Westeros with House Tyrell, some Greyjoy forces, the Unsullied, the Dothraki, and her three dragons by her side.

The Night King invades Bran Stark’s dreams and kills the Three-Eyed Raven. He, along with his army, kills Summer the direwolf, some Children of the Forest and Hodor too. It is revealed that Hodor got his name by screaming out ‘hold the door’ to save Bran and that the White Walkers were created by the Children of the Forest.