Game Of Thrones Season 7 recap: Jon Snow captures a White Walker, unites with Daenerys

Darshana Devi April 06 2019, 1.04 am April 06 2019, 1.04 am

Re-watching every season of a vast series like Game Of Thrones is just not possible in short notice. Hence we are here to provide you with the summary of all the seasons of the fantasy series. Before you begin to stay glued to your lappy screens in a few days, here’s a recap of the deadliest battle in the history of the series. We are talking about the battle with the Night King!

Daenerys Targaryen invades Westeros. Cersei Lannister agrees to marry the repulsively evil Euron Greyjoy after he wrecked the Targaryen group and brought to her Ellaria Sand and her daughter Tyene. Ellaria had poisoned Cersei’s daughter Myrcella Baratheon and killed her in season 5. In revenge, Cersei kills Tyene with the same poison she used to kill Myrcella, and forces Ellaria to watch.

Jon decides he needs dragonglass to defeat the White Walkers and approaches Dany to let him mine there. The Mother Of Dragons wants him to kneel, but Jon refuses.

Jaime Lannister wins a war against House Tarly and House Tyrell. He gets attacked by Dany’s forces and was stumped upon seeing the dragons. Cersei reveals she is pregnant with his child and the latter is pleased to hear the same. But he goes into a state of shock on learning that she agreed to marry Euron. He tells her about the White Walkers and tries to convince her to not go on a war with Daenerys but Cersei being Cersei, rebukes that not even a sight of White Walker can convince her to do so. Jaime leaves her for good and rides north to help Dany and Jon to fight the zombies.

Tyrion Lannister negotiates a deal with Cersei to get aid in the war against the White Walkers after noticing that Cersei is pregnant.

Jon, along with the team, goes on a dangerous mission to grab a White Walker in order to prove to Cersei that the threat of the Night King is real. He is rescued by Dany and her dragon and manages to come out half-alive. However, during the conflict, Dany loses one of her dragons who is turned into a White Walker. However, he does succeed in capturing a White Walker and presents it to Cersei. This development brings Jon and Dany closer and the two get intimate.

Bran returns to Winterfell and unites with his sister, Sansa Stark. Sansa also reunites with Arya Stark, who arrives in Winterfell. The Stark sisters fought, partially due to their long separation, their childhood disagreements, and the meddling schemes of Littlefinger. But the duo eventually teamed up to behead Littlefinger and stand united against enemies who seek to harm House Stark.

Even after seeing the White Walker, Cersei initially disagrees to form an alliance with Dany but eventually agrees. But there’s something cooking in her mind!

The season ends with Night King and his troop making a surprise attack at the Wall, with undead dragon breaking the Wall down. With this, the White Walkers begin their invasion of Westeros!