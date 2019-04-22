Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of humour

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 12.16 pm April 22 2019, 12.16 pm

The second episode of Game of Thrones season eight carries on the story from where ‘Winterfell’ left off. Before we go any further, let me warn you that there are possible spoilers ahead. The new episode is titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’. After viewing a major chunk of this 55-minute show, it was evident that we’ll be treated to the events at Winterfell only. ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ began on a serious note, with Jamie Lannister facing Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and other Northern lords and ladies.

It is hard to recall any older episode that solely focused on one part of Westeros and simply ignored the other. To be fair, at this point there’s not much going on elsewhere. Jamie mentions what Cersei is up to and Theon clarifies his sister’s intentions. Those of whom who thought that ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ is where things get serious, would be disappointed. The show carried on the slow-paced nature of ‘Winterfell’ and added a lot of politics to it, to the point where it felt boring. Reunions continued from the last episode with the Night’s Watch and Theon arriving at Winterfell.

There’s a lot of humour embedded throughout. Honestly, this season of Game of Thrones could well be the funniest in the series. These light-hearted moments made the unnecessarily long show slightly bearable.

Despite all the fun moments, one can’t help but think of a few scenes that felt like a drag. The drinking session with Tyrion, Jamie, Podrick, Brienne and Tormund was hilarious, but felt lacking in need. It didn’t add much to the story, except for the part where Jamie knighted Brienne. Arya catching up with the Hound and then Beric Dondarion felt needless since the Stark called the old men ‘sh*ts’, and then simply snuck away to get laid with an unsuspecting Gendry.

However, the makers did get a few things right. The Sansa-Dany conflict gets a lot of attention. Right from the start, we see that the two of them don’t get along, a fact highlighted when Dany ignored Sansa’s ruling of Jamie’s stay and asked Jon for a decision. The fact that Sansa has matured to a shrewd, sassy Lady is well explained during her one-on-one with Daenerys. She sees through Dany, and thinks differently from Jon, whose only focus is the army of the dead. Sansa minces no words and bluntly asks Dany about her plans for the North once the war is over. She doesn’t even flinch when the mother of dragons withdraws her olive branch. Sansa means business. It will be interesting to find out if the two eventually get along.

Arya's seduction techniques did not seem to be as refined as some of the other characters. It felt weird to see her scaring Gendry with throwing knives, putting him in a spot with uncomfortable questions and then getting turned on. It seemed funny, but the story has her pegged as a teen so we’ll let it pass!

Unlike a lot of the older episodes, we didn’t have a lot of moments that left us scratching our heads. The lingering thought was about Jon spilling the beans to Daenerys. However, that moment arrived right at the end of the episode, after stretching it for close to an hour. I had given up on that revelation after a few initial minutes into the episode. But when the moment did arrive and Jon says what he had to, Daenerys poses a bigger question before the White Walkers arrived and the show timed out like a soap opera ending.

A few mysteries remain unsolved though, and we’ll have to wait till April 29 for them to be solved. Does Daenerys accept Jon’s new heritage? Does she give up her claim to the throne and let Jon take it? Does she break up with him? Does Jon tell the Starks about his real history? Will Cersei attack Winterfell now?Episode two felt less of a Game of Thrones show, more like a Game of Groans moment. It did have its moments but those few, fleeting minutes were not enough to hide the slow, boring developments.