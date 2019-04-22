Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculating theories!

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 10.26 am April 22 2019, 10.26 am

The Second episode of the final season of Game of Thrones just aired and the internet is going berserk with hilarious reactions to it. While it comes out at a comfortable time of 9:00 PM on Sunday for the US fans, Indian fans have to do a little more hard work and get up as early as 6:30 a.m. on a Monday to watch it. This definitely does not deter the enthusiasm of GoT lovers.

If you haven’t watched the episode yet, we must warn you there are a few spoilers ahead. The second episode like every other has made the fans go crazy with them fawning over the best moments of the episode. The internet is brimming with fan theories for the upcoming ones. Though there were many bittersweet moments in it, like the reunion of Brienne of Tarth and Jaimie Lannister, the return of Jon Snow’s direwolf Ghost, the Arya and Gendry’s lovemaking scene, which left fans speechless, there is also an apprehension that some of their favourite stars might die in the next one.

Twitter, like always has something to say about the latest episode and we are listening! Check out the best reactions to this episode of the Game of Thrones.

OH MY GOD SER JAIME IS ANOINTING BRIENNE OF TARTH AS A KNIGHT IM SO PROUD AHHH#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xmrvEFU4bk — 𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 🌙 (@alliesonbacon) April 22, 2019

Tormund: if I was a King I would Knight you 10 times over 😏 Jaime: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Ex1OpMShhL — Practically Petty✨ (@PerfectlyPetty_) April 22, 2019

No deaths?! Is this still a #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/N5AgU7DEKB — S O F I A (@SofiaKidson) April 22, 2019

Jon: My name, My Real name is Aegon Targaryen Dany: Who told you? Jon: Bran *Next episode* #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ecRoX9xk3B — Heard (@BabuHeard) April 22, 2019

#GameofThrones Me knowing all my favorite characters goin die next episode pic.twitter.com/z92ihSocKB — Teddy (@_yoTeddy) April 22, 2019

Jon when she finds out about Arya and Gendry #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NetwLZCPEe — eleonora (@villanellesbae) April 22, 2019

We are sure till the end of the day our social media will only be filled with more reactions and spoilers. So it is better for the fans to watch it as soon as possible.

The second episode has gotten the hopes up high of every fan. It was always known that episode 3 would feature the Great War between the living and the dead, but every fan is waiting with bated breath to know the outcome of it. The Night King is coming to Winterfell and just as we saw few reunions in the previous two episodes, the next one might tear some apart. We surely cannot wait for the third one which is apparently also going to be longer than the last two. It’s a plus for us fans, isn’t it?