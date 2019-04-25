Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of the impending war at Winterfell

Rushabh Dhruv April 25 2019, 9.29 am April 25 2019, 9.29 am

All we care about these days is Game Of Thrones. Only two episodes of Season 8 have gone on air and we are already thinking of twists and turns awaiting us in the coming episodes. The second episode of Game Of Thrones which was aired on 22 April 2019 was a little hilarious though. With so many reunions in the gone by two episodes, which GoT fans are not used to, theories are being rolled out that the third episode will probably showcase many deaths. Ahead of the upcoming episode of GoT, HBO has unveiled a few stills from the upcoming war and it is sure to give you chills.

Each photo conveys a message. First things first (and this happens to be our favourite), we see Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and the man who declared her a Knight, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) about to enter the war zone. Other pictures include the lady of Winterfell Sansa (Sophie Turner) looking straight at Arya (Maisie Williams) with a shocked face, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) looking at the view of the Winterfell war from far away and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) in talks with the manipulative mind, Lord Varys.

Have a look at the pictures unveiled by HBO below:

Talking about episode two of GoT, the highlight of the same was Arya Stark-Gendry's love-making scene. The intimate scene, being Maisie Williams’ first ever on the show, not only left everyone stumped but also left us questioning the actor’s age. Well, it’s not just us, Maisie herself is shocked. You would be surprised to note that she initially thought it was a prank.

Maisie recently revealed that when she found out her character is losing her virginity to Gendry (Joe Dempsie), she was under the impression that the makers were kidding. “At first, I thought it was a prank,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And (the showrunners) were like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—k!” She added that she accepted it only by the time the scene was narrated out loud at the final season table read.