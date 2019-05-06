Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Written Update: Daenerys grows restless as major characters die

Debanu Das May 06 2019, 9.53 am May 06 2019, 9.53 am

Game of Thrones and leaks seem to go hand-in-hand. A couple of hours before the release of episode five, screenshots of this episode was leaked from Thailand. A few clips went viral as well and social media was rife with spoilers. There’s not a big war that happens in episode four, but there are a couple of shocking deaths. This written update contains a lot of spoilers, read at your own risk.

The war against the White Walkers may be over, but a battle of that scale does not occur without taking a toll. The Starks, Daenerys, Tyrion, Lord Varys and others assemble to pay their last respects to the fallen. Dany kisses Ser Jorah, who valiantly protected his queen even though he was fatally wounded. This basically means that House Mormont is now history. Sansa places the Stark broch on Theon. Bran is present as well, being as useless as usual. Jon however, steps up and delivers a speech to the assembled people before the leaders begin to light the pyres.

The remaining people gather for supper in Winterfell. Meanwhile, all Gendry can think of is Arya. The Hound uses this opportunity to take a sly jibe at him. The young man is about to leave the room, possibly in search of his new flame when suddenly, Dany decides to play politics. The room is full of people and Dany recognises Gendry as the bastard son of Robert Baratheon – a potential threat to her coveted Iron Throne. So, what do you do when there’s a threat like that? You please them, make them respect you and earn their loyalty. That’s what Dany did – made Gendry the Lord of Storm’s End. Well played, Dragon Queen. While everyone celebrates, Sansa sees through and figures out Dany’s underlying plans.

Tyrion and Bran catch up. The crippled Stark clarifies that he doesn’t want to be Lord of Winterfell – or anything at all. The warriors meanwhile, drink to each other, and the Arya, for killing off the Night King. Dany notices that there’s a lot of support being generated for Jon. Tyrion managed to offend Brienne in the drinking game by surmising that she’s never slept with anyone. While Brienne leaves, Jamie follows her, and Tormund goes into a drunken depression. A random chick sympathises with him and helps the old warrior save himself from his sorrows, if you know what I mean.

We’re at that stage of GOT when people are just dying to simply sleep with each other or get married! Jamie heads over to Brienne’s room and complains of the heat before starting to take off his clothes. He also tries to get her drunk. Classic seduction moves. And it worked! Gendry finally finds Arya and proudly announces his new station. Before long, he proposes to Arya. One night and this dude’s all over her. Unfortunately for him, Arya puts him back in the friendzone. Lol, Lord of Storm’s End, we’ve all been there. Join the club!

Jon and Dany try to get cosy. However, snogging your girlfriend is quite different from hooking up with your aunt. Dany confesses she’d be happier if she never knew his secret. Tensions suddenly run high as Dany recounts how the people in the North love Jon and not her. That’s a blow for anyone taking the throne. Of course, Jon doesn’t want it. But he wants to tell Sansa and Arya of his heritage. Dany refuses. She wants to rule, even if that means breaking up. Looks like Jon is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Finally, there’s a change. The lords and ladies head to the war room to formulate a plan to take down Cersei. Sansa butts in, telling the group that the soldiers need time to heal and rest after the battle with the White Walkers. Daenerys looks at this as the North postponing her plans. Eventually Sansa caves as Jon sides with Dany.

The Stark sisters and Bran take Jon aside to have an intervention. Arya makes it clear that she doesn’t trust Dany, despite her providing support to the North. There’s talk of family, and Jon feels attached to his sisters. He finally reveals them his true heritage.

Bronn appears and threatens Jamie and Tyrion with that crossbow Cersei gave him. Bronn knows that Cersei’s chances of winning against Dany are slim, and agrees to a deal brokered by Tyrion. The dwarf agreed to make him Lord of Highgarden if he spares the brothers. The Hound and Arya head to King’s Landing to settle some unfinished business. Tyrion tries to reason with Sansa, advising her that a healthy relationship between the crown and the North always depended on the latter acknowledging the other’s superiority.

Tormund leaves with his men to the land of the Free Folk. Sam and Gilly say their farewell as well, and announce they’re having a child. I guess the most touching farewell of the lot was seeing Jon leave Ghost as he head south with Dany’s navy. Meanwhile, it seems Jon’s ancestry is now small talk for Tyrion and Varys.

The eunuch is worried about Jon’s ‘secret’ becoming public. He correctly realises that once people know about it, it will be difficult for Dany to claim the throne. Jon has a better chance at it. Tyrion wants them to marry and share the throne, but with Dany being obsessed with power, is that a likely situation?

Next up, we have the biggest moment of episode four. Depending on how you think of it, it is either shocking, or extremely satisfying. The Unsullied, along with Dany and her dragons are heading south. The Golden Company, armed with ballistae, ambushes them and kills Rhaegal. Euron Greyjoy fires the bolts that knock that ugly beast out of the sky – for good. Direct your hatred to him if you must. The Golden Company fire at Drogon as well, but better judgement from Dany saved the dragon’s life as they steered away from the bolts.

Suffice to say, the Euron’s fleet is significantly superior to that of the Unsullied. The ballistae rip through the ill-equipped vessels within seconds and the sailors are forced to swim to the shore. Dany’s ships are laid to waste and Missandei is captured by the Golden Company. Cersei is pregnant with Euron’s child and asks that the gates to the Red Keep is kept open. The locals have been told that the queen is fighting for them and there’s a lot of support for her. The idea is to make Dany kill innocents on the way to the Red Keep. That’s some insane strategizing! Cersei is using Dany’s own weapon against her: compassion.

Varys explains to Dany what Cersei’s plan is. However, after losing Rhaegal, she’s furious and will not stop at anything to take back the throne. Even if it means killing innocents. Varys and Tyrion discuss Dany’s plans and whether or not she’s a fit queen. Varys doesn’t mind removing Dany from the equation at all – he serves the realm. Hearing the imminent threat that Cersei faces, Jamie ditches Brienne and heads over to King’s Landing. Yep, he’s switched sides again.

What’s left of the Unsullied arrive at the gates of the Red Fort. Qyburn and Tyrion negotiate. Cersei wants Dany to surrender or she’ll kill Missandei. Dany wants Cersei to surrender and hand over Missandei. Ladies and gents, we’re at an impasse.

However, Tyrion walks up to the gates and tries to reason with Cersei, invoking her virtues of loving her children more than anything. However, Cersei is stone cold, ruthless ruler. Missandei’s severed head lopped off the ramparts shortly after that. Of course, this means the war just got personal.

Jon is yet to arrive at King’s Landing. With a dragon short and lack of forces, Dany is outnumbered. Despite the slow nature of episode four, there’s a lot that went down. Episode five seems could be a thriller.