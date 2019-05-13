Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Written Update: The Last War is as brutal as you could’ve wanted

Debanu Das May 13 2019, 9.18 am May 13 2019, 9.18 am

Game of Thrones Season 8: The Last War leaves a massive body count and it is the one that fans have been clamouring for. If you are a true blue GoT fan, this is the bloodshed and brutality that you were waiting to watch for over a year. This is also the episode where we discover Daenerys as a completely ruthless leader. So sit back and read on. Of course, there are spoilers ahead.

Struck by Rhaegal’s death, Daenerys is stuck up in a hidey hole in her palace. She’s not been eating anything, nor talking to anyone. Lord Varys has been keeping a sharp eye on her using his little birds. At the same time, he’s writing letters to someone, informing them about Jon Snow’s true heritage. As a guy who tries to serve the realm, he got his plans in motion and persuades Jon himself to betray Daenerys – something which Tyrion found out. BTW, Jon finally made his way to Dany’s fort in Dragonstone.

Tyrion performs his duty as Hand of the Queen and tells Dany what transpired. While he blames Vary, she blames Jon for betraying her. Jon had revealed his story to Sansa and Arya. Sansa told Tyrion in episode four, and the Imp told Varys. The queen is distraught about the recent developments and realized that she needs to do something. Varys is brought to the shores of the island where Daenerys executes him using her signature move – asking Drogon to fry up the victim. Goodbye Varys, we’ll miss the voice of reason.

The Unsullied have been warned of Jon’s ‘betrayal.’ When Jon heads to Daenerys after Vary’s execution, Grey Worm looks ready to fight him, but he’s dismissed by Dany. The queen questions Jon about his actions and for a brief moment, it looked like she’s got some plans for him. Dany concedes that people like Jon more than they like her. People fear her. After a make-out session gone wrong, Dany makes it clear: it’s going to be fear from now on. Sounds like the people of Kings Landing have a lot to look out for.

Daenerys has well and truly lost her mind in search for power. She considers mercy to be her biggest strength. Meaning that she doesn’t mind killing innocents in Kings Landing just to claim the city. She doesn’t want them to surrender, instead, she wants to make sure new children born are not reminded of Cersei’s rule. That’s her idea of mercy. Tyrion begs and convinces her to spare the citizens while the Unsullied are prepped for war.

It turns out that Jamie Lannister’s plans to join Cersei in a last-ditch effort to help her didn’t work out as planned and he was captured. Tyrion had vouched for him in the earlier episode. Must say, the dwarf’s track record is turning out to be quite spotty now. Dany warns him that the next time he fails her, it will be his last. As the armies make camp, Tyrion calls in a favour from Ser Davos. Meanwhile, Arya and the Hound head towards Kings Landing. We finally know what Arya’s plans are. She wants to kill Cersei.

Tyrion gets a one-on-one with Jamie who is kept locked in a tent. Perhaps this was Davos’ favour. Tyrion convinces his brother to flee Kings Landing with Cersei and head to Pentos. He’s sure that the Iron Fleet will be decimated but also believes that Daenerys’ chances of taking the city are pretty high. He provides Jamie with the means to his escape and begs him to ring the city’s bells before leaving. That’s a signal to indicate that the city has surrendered. Dany had promised that she’ll not attack if the city kneels. he reasons that even if Daenerys kills him for his betrayal, he’ll have died saving thousands of lives.

Back in Cersei’s town, the Lannister army and the Golden Company is prepping for imminent war. Arya and the Hound enter the city discretely. There’s chaos as the city guards shut down the gates leading to the Red Keep and the inner areas. Arya and the Hound managed to slip in, but Jamie is stuck outside.

Euron, who is ready to attack Dany and Drogon is ambushed by the dragon. Instead of coming from the horizon, Drogon jumped in from the top taking the Iron fleet by surprise. The ships are destroyed and so are some of the scorpions. It is strange that despite repeated attempts, the soldiers failed to hit the flying dragon even once. Granted the creature was faster, but with so many Scorpions trained at it, at least one should’ve hit.

The two armies face off at the battlefield, but the Golden Company is taken by surprise as Drogon attack them from behind, destroying the gates to the city. The Dothraki and Unsullied charge, decimating Cersei’s forces and making their way into the city. Cersei has a grim look on her face as Drogon lays waste to the city. Qyburn informs that all the scorpions have been destroyed. However, Cersei believes her men will fight better and that the Red Keep will hold.

Drogon makes an appearance inside the city. Seeing him, the remaining Lannister soldiers surrender and drop their weapons. Jamie is still looking for a way into the city to save Cersei. Meanwhile, the city’s bells are rung. Kings Landing has fallen. However, Dany goes back on her promise and attacks the city, teeming with innocents. Seeing her in action, the Unsullied attack the unarmed Lannister soldiers while Jon tries to stop them. Funny how the better-equipped Lannisters are simply dying in front of a ragtag band of soldiers and a flimsily armoured bunch of Unsullied troops.

Done with having fun destroying the city, Dany turned her attention to the keep, destroying parts of it. Cersei is shaken to the core now. Qyburn warns her that the Red Keep is falling. The duo leaves the fort and head towards Maegor’s Holdfast.

Meanwhile, Jamie has reached the backside of the city, where Tyrion has left a boat waiting for him. He finds Euron, who is confident of the city’s defeat. The two men get into a fight the moment Jamie learns that Euron had a fling with his sister. In the process, Greyjoy managed to stab the Kingslayer. However, he still manages to drive a sword through his attacker, leaving him to die. You need to see that to feel the satisfaction.

Arya and the Hound entered the Red Keep. Sandor convinces Arya that the keep is falling apart and that following him would mean certain death for her. Arya thanks him for restraining her. He, on the other hand, goes deeper inside, possibly to settle the score between himself and his brother, the Mountain.

He meets Cersei and Qyburn, leaving the keep with a bunch of soldiers. After dispatching the queensguard, he takes on the Mountain. A side note – Gregor disobeys Cersei, and kills Qyburn. He too wants to fight Sandor. Qyburn’s modifications on Gregor seem extensive – even though Sandor drives the full length of his sword through his brother, the man is still up and about, nearly beating his younger brother to a pulp. Sandor manages to put a knife through Gregor’s head but fails to kill him. In a fit of rage, he throws himself on Gregor and both fall off the tower to the burning city below.

While Dany is busy burning things down, Jon realises that the city is rigged with Wildfire – the same green stuff that Tyrion used to stop Stannis’ fleet. Realising the danger, he issues the order to fall back outside the city.

Cersei had taken off while Gregor and Sandor were fighting, and, on the way out, found Jamie. They try to escape but the route is blocked by rubble. The crumbling palace crushes the two of them. Guess it is safe to say that House Lannister is as good as dead now, since only Tyrion survives. Meanwhile, Arya is out in the city, trying to evade the carnage, and she’s pretty banged up. She finds a group of survivors and takes the lead in helping them out. However, Drogons attack kills them and she finds herself alone, with a white horse which somehow managed to be safe. Mounting it, she rides off.