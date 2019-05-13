Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 6 promo: Will Daenerys rule Westeros?

Darshana Devi May 13 2019, 6.18 pm May 13 2019, 6.18 pm

It’s finally time. Game Of Thrones, the fantasy series that you have been crazily following all these years, is bidding us goodbye forever! Are you in tears already? Hang on, you still have one more episode to enjoy! Monday saw the fifth episode of the show airing and indeed, as revealed by Emilia Clarke earlier, was one the ‘biggest’ episode so far. The deaths that it brought with it were totally unexpected! We witnessed the last war which happened between the two mad queens, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister. Now, we will finally get to know who will win the coveted Iron Throne. To notch up your excitement level, we have got you the promo of the forever-awaited finale episode of the series.

The new promo shows the aftermath of the Battle of King’s Landing. King’s Landing is shown in a disastrous state and the survivors have come together, with Dany facing them. This might be the Mother of Dragons’ victorious speech to her troop. On the other hand, Tyrion Lannister is seen surveying the damage. However, just like all other promos, it’s too short to predict anything about the coming episode. Who do you think is going to be the ultimate ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? The question still remains.

Take a look at the promo of Game Of Thrones' season 8 episode 6 here:

Meanwhile, Sansa Stark is still not ready to accept Dany as the queen and Tyrion’s fate lies in the hands of Dany as he helped Jamie escape. What if Jon Snow shows his back to his lady-love and takes over the throne, given that he is the true heir? You never know! All we can do right now is just wait and countdown to the final episode.