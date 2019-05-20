Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Twitter is disappointed and how!

Darshana Devi May 20 2019, 11.18 am May 20 2019, 11.18 am

Sadly, it has come to an end! Game Of Thrones has finally bid us farewell for forever and we are still finding it hard to believe. For weeks now, since the beginning of season 8, fans have been expressing their disappointment over the episodes. However, the expectations for the final episode that aired on Monday morning were sky-high, although it turned out to be quite similar to some of the theories. As the makers have finally put a full stop to the eight-year-long show, Twitter is roaring with memes and tweets, with many voicing out their disappointment over the show’s ending. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Earlier, it was Cersei and Jaime’s disappointing deaths that the Twitteratti criticised a lot, which was followed by Daenerys turning into a mad queen and setting the whole of King’ Landing on fire. There was a lot to complain about! Episode 6 was no different. Like an earlier theory suggested, Jon Snow ends up killing Dany and the winner of the throne is none other than Bran Stark, who had never mentioned that he wanted to rule! However, many had predicted that either Jon or Sansa Stark would rule the seven kingdoms. Anyway, moving on, we have brought you some of the best Twitter reactions on the latest episode.

A user called it random, and so did many other fans.

The writers choosing Bran to be the new king of Westeros #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/odbYm4Rxka — Lewis Wollington (@WollingtonTV) 20 May 2019

Another related Bran to a member of a group project who does absolutely nothing and takes all the credit!

Bran is that person in a group project who does NOTHING the entire time, but shows up on presentation day and gets all the credit. #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/ONYOr9r5jG — Samantha (@SamantherRenee) 20 May 2019

One fan compared Bran to Jon and expressed disappointment over how Jon gets sent to castle Black even after saving the world twice.

Bran: Does nothing for 8 seasons and becomes king Jon: Saves the world twice and gets sent to castle black #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5uy6WBFl85 — Daniel Leon (@danixl_leon) 20 May 2019

One Twitter user, on the other hand, listed out some of the good things about episode 8.

Good things about the finale: - bringing back Edmure Tully just to laugh at him - Sansa's coronation ensemble - them literally doing the West Wing with Tyrion as Leo, Davos as Toby, Bronn as Josh, Brienne as CJ, and Sam as Sam - bringing back Ghost so you can shut up about Ghost — Joe Reid (@joereid) 20 May 2019

Yet again, here’s another who expected a better ending of Jon.

jon gotta watch a wall that ain't there no more? — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) 20 May 2019

A show that is all about deaths, at least spared the two most-adored animals, according to a fan.

At least Drogon and Ghost didn’t die I guess #gameofthrones #demthrones pic.twitter.com/ID7XvyOA7z — Annie of House Targaryen ♈️ (@rickihazel) 20 May 2019

Well, that was all about Game Of Thrones. No politics, no war, no Starks, no Lannisters, no dragons from now on! We will miss you GOT!