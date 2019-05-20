Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Twitter is disappointed and how!

Sadly, it has come to an end! Game Of Thrones has finally bid us farewell for forever and we are still finding it hard to believe. For weeks now, since the beginning of season 8, fans have been expressing their disappointment over the episodes. However, the expectations for the final episode that aired on Monday morning were sky-high, although it turned out to be quite similar to some of the theories. As the makers have finally put a full stop to the eight-year-long show, Twitter is roaring with memes and tweets, with many voicing out their disappointment over the show’s ending. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Earlier, it was Cersei and Jaime’s disappointing deaths that the Twitteratti criticised a lot, which was followed by Daenerys turning into a mad queen and setting the whole of King’ Landing on fire. There was a lot to complain about! Episode 6 was no different. Like an earlier theory suggested, Jon Snow ends up killing Dany and the winner of the throne is none other than Bran Stark, who had never mentioned that he wanted to rule! However, many had predicted that either Jon or Sansa Stark would rule the seven kingdoms. Anyway, moving on, we have brought you some of the best Twitter reactions on the latest episode.
A user called it random, and so did many other fans.
Another related Bran to a member of a group project who does absolutely nothing and takes all the credit!
One fan compared Bran to Jon and expressed disappointment over how Jon gets sent to castle Black even after saving the world twice.
One Twitter user, on the other hand, listed out some of the good things about episode 8.
Yet again, here’s another who expected a better ending of Jon.
A show that is all about deaths, at least spared the two most-adored animals, according to a fan.
Well, that was all about Game Of Thrones. No politics, no war, no Starks, no Lannisters, no dragons from now on! We will miss you GOT!