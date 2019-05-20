Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Written Update: Eight seasons later, the lords and ladies have decided on a ruler

Debanu Das May 20 2019, 9.05 am May 20 2019, 9.05 am

This is it. We’re finally at that stage of Game of Thrones which we were all waiting for. This is the final episode of the series and everything that has been going on for the past couple of years in the franchise has led to this moment. Today we’ll be finding out who sits on the throne, the fate of a few characters and of course, the plugging of several nagging questions and plot holes. This is the written update for the sixth and final episode of Game of Thrones season eight. Stick around for spoilers.

Tyrion, Jon and Ser Davos inspect the carnage left behind by Drogon. King’s Landing is in ruins. There are charred remains of building and burnt up skeletons everywhere. It’s a ghost town. The Unsullied have gathered a few stragglers from the Lannister army and Grey Worm is ready to execute them. Of course, Jon and Davos think different. Grey Worm and Jon’s team have an altercation over the issue. Clearly, the Unsullied commander is mad with the loss of Missandei. Davos advices Jon to speak with Daenerys. Grey Worms goes about doing his job.

Meanwhile, Tyrion has taken leave of the group and goes around inspecting the city and the Red Keep on his own. He discovers Jamie and Cersei’s bodies under the rubble and breaks down. Meanwhile, Arya is still around King’s Landing and has not disappeared to far-flung areas with her horse as some people thought. As Jon climbs up the steps to the Red Keep to meet Dany, Arya keeps a close watch on him.

Daenerys steps out to address her army. She looks very proud. Grey Worm is elevated to be the Queen's Master of War for his services. In essence, he’s now the commander of her forces. I almost feel sorry for Jon!

Meanwhile, it is clear that Dany wants world domination. She even hints at taking over Winterfell. Jon’s looking pensive in the background, as is Tyrion. This is getting interesting. Tyrion walks up to Dany and in full view of the assembled soldiers throws away his position as Hand of the Queen. He accuses Dany of killing a city, while she calls him out for treason and puts him in prison.

Arya catches up with Jon and tells him to be careful as Dany knows his heritage and can turn on him any minute. Jon asks Arya to wait outside the city and that Sansa will never accept Daenerys as queen. Jon meets with Tyrion who is locked away and is craving for wine. He surmises that Varys was right about Daenerys’ nature being ‘fire and blood.’ Jon tries to defend his queen’s actions, but Tyrion reasons with him. Would Jon have burnt down an entire city even after they’ve surrendered? The seeds of doubt are being ingrained. Tyrion is trying to convince Jon to murder the queen, the very person he loves, and his own aunt. He’s even explained that he’s a threat to her rise to power because of his Targaryen heritage. Jon silently listens as he has no counter. Finally, when Jon leaves without no good answer, Tyrion plays the ace in his sleeves: will the Stark sisters bend the knee to Dany? Well played, Tyrion, well played!

Dany finally realises her dream of holding the Iron Throne. Jon confronts Dany on her mass murder of innocents. Tyrion’s predictions on Dany turned out to be true and she is clearly disillusioned. She thinks she’s the only one who can tell good an evil. Jon sees through it, tricks her, and finally puts a knife through her. Meanwhile, Drogon approaches them, notices that Daenerys is a goner, and melts the Iron Throne. He then flies away with Dany’s body. Bye-bye dragon queen.

Tyrion is brought for judgement. Davos, the Starks, Gendry, Sam, Brienne and others are present at a courtyard. Tensions run high as the Unsullied hold Jon prisoner. Sansa demands to see him. Yara wants him killed. Arya simply says anyone threatening Jon will have their throat cut off. Davos emerges as the pacifier.

Again, Tyrion turns up as the voice of reason. Since Jon killed Dany in King’s Landing and is has to be punished, only a king or queen can carry out that sentence. There are several leaders present at the hearing, and he urges them to decide on a ruler. Of course, there’s chaos as the lords think about the next ruler.

Tyrion votes for Bran the Broken to be the ruler of Westeros! From now on, the lords and ladies of the country will choose who’ll be the next ruler. I’m honestly surprised at how much they’re letting a prisoner speak! To think all Bran did was to sit on a wheelchair the entire season!

Bran almost wins with a full house. Arya and Sansa didn’t vote in support of him. Sansa wants the north to remain an independent kingdom as it had been for thousands of years. Bran agrees and is crowned as the First of His Name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Six Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm. His first order as a king? Make Tyrion the Hand of the King, despite the Imp’s wishes. Bran looks at it as a way to undo whatever Tyrion did wrong.

As for Jon, he’s sent to the Nights Watch since all bastards and cripples need a place to stay. Giving Jon to the Unsullied or setting him free would start a war. The Starks don’t want Jon harmed in any way. However, Grey Worm settled for a life sentence for Jon. The Unsullied on the other hand, set sail for Naath. Jon bids farewell to the Starks. Arya reveals she’ll travel west of Westeros. Looks like she wants to be an explorer. Oh, she also keeps Needle!

Brienne fills in Jamie’s entry in the books of the royal records. Soon Tyrion, Bronn, Davos, Brienne, Sam and others join Bran for their first meeting. Jon returns to the Night’s Watch where Tormund is waiting, along with the Wildlings. He also reunites with Ghost. Sansa takes command of Winterfell and Arya is out to explore the seas with the Stark banner. Jon doesn’t stay with the Night’s Watch though but goes with Tormund and the Wildlings to live beyond the Wall.