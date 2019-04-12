Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers tell us to look forward to

Rushabh Dhruv April 12 2019, 4.31 pm April 12 2019, 4.31 pm

The epic fantasy saga Game of Thrones is nearing its conclusion. GoT is well-known for its uncanny ability to shock people with its twists and sudden character deaths. Season 8 is touted to be the most shocking of all seasons since it is the finale. All the bloodshed, all the pain, all the misery; everything will come to an end with one wise contender conquering the throne. Much is expected from season 8. Fans have been filling up the internet with several theories of what might happen in the upcoming series. Many spent hours figuring out what may or may not take place, who might die or live, and most importantly, who will win the Iron Throne. However, 4 teaser trailers changed everything. Here's a rundown through everything we got to know by trailers.

Fire and Ice!

Dropped on December 6, 2018, being the first official tease titled as Dragonstone, this particular clip, in a nutshell, hints at a war. The teaser starts with a wave of cool breeze encompassing the statue of direwolf and then of a dragon, in no time both are covered in ice. While a lion gets eaten by fire at the opposite end. If we wear our thinking cap, all we can say is that it points a battle between Daenerys, the North, and the Lannisters as they fight each other and also scary White Walkers. The short teaser ends with the two forces; fire and ice meeting each other at the forge a wall in the middle.

The Starks!

While the first teaser did not show us any of the characters from GoT, the second one dropped on January 14, 2019 gave us a glimpse of three stark children. The teaser opens with the hero of the show Jon Snow walking through the crypts of Winterfell. But the interesting part comes when he passes by the tomb of Lyanna Stark, a feather falls from her statue’s hand. In the middle, Jon then meets Arya and Sansa and they start walking towards the tomb. Further, when they reach the end, they see their own statues and in friction of seconds suddenly, it gets dark and a blue frosty-looking mist begins to pour in. Does this indicate that the White Walkers will take over Winterfell?

Death gets nearer!

Up next, almost a month ago, the official long trailer dropped online which highlighted the final battle between the living and the dead. The trailers open with Arya Stark breathing heavily and next we see her running away from something in the dark corridors and saying, "I know death". Next, we get a glimpse of Cersei smirking with Qyburn followed by Daenerys and Jon riding their horses as they reach Winterfell. The dragons are flying above the Starks castle and Arya and Sansa cannot hold their surprise. The trailer ends with the KING of a grim expression of the white walker. This particular trailer shows bonds, mysteries, and surprises ahead.

The FINAL tease!

The clip features zero characters but does tell us about the aftermath of the epic battle! It starts with the camera panning over various objects like a wolf’s decapitated head, a crushed wheelchair belonging to Bran, Daenerys’ chains are shown broken, a chopped off hand that can be identified as that of Jamie Lannister, Tyrion’s Hand of the Queen pin and finally, Jon’s Longclaw lying in the snow. Does this hint at the death of these characters? We can also see a shadow which strongly indicates that it’s the Night King. Has the Night King won over Winterfell for real?

The last and the final season arrives on April 14 and we are now literally holding our breath and counting every hour!