Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere date will be revealed soon and we can't keep calm!

Mark your calendar Game of Thrones fans as finally, Winter is coming! The hit fantasy series will soon be making its way to your TV screens. But like us, are you the one who is clueless over its premiere date? Fret not, we have got the answer. HBO took to its Twitter handle and revealed that the mystery over the premiere date of the popular series will be unveiled soon. HBO announced that the premiere date and time of GoT will be shown before True Detective Season 3 premiere. Are you listening?

True Detective Season 3 will air on Sunday, January 13. Reportedly, the final season of Game of Thrones is said to have six episodes in total and each episode has been given a 'movie treatment' so that the viewers have a supreme cinematic experience to witness. Right from the Night King's end, Daenerys Targaryen's quest to win the throne, Jon Snow's desire to rule the iron throne to Cersei Lannister's evil plans, fans are eagerly waiting to see all this drama unfold soon.

Well, Sunday can't get better than this. Finally, the wait is over and GoT fans can plan their schedule accordingly. The fantasy drama is reported to be released in April 2019.