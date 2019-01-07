Game of Thrones season 8: Sansa Stark meets Daenerys Targaryen

The first footage from HBO’s much-anticipated show Game of Thrones has finally arrived. Phew! We couldn’t believe it ourselves. After spending a year with almost no clue about what the makers had in mind for the final season of the series, we now get a blink-and-you'll-miss clip. A video shared by HBO teased a number of shows that are scheduled for release this year. They somehow managed to squeeze GOT on that short clip.

As for the clip, it begins with just a second-long footage of the Night King flying on Viserion. However, that is old footage, according to some reports. The new one comes in a little later, at the 39th second. The clip features Daenerys Targaryen as she enters Winterfell with her new bae, Jon Snow. The party is greeted by Sansa Stark, who says ‘Winterfell is yours, your grace.’ If that didn’t knock you off your chair this morning, we’re not sure what will.

Dany was joined with Brienne of Tarth and Ser Jorah Mormont. However, there was something on the look of Sansa's face when she gave away Winterfell – her home – to Dany. Sansa fought hard to make the castle her own and she did not seem too happy to hand over her land. Perhaps there will be a bit of animosity between the two of them later. Remember, Sansa wasn’t exactly a fan of Jon heading off to Dany in season seven. And that smug, satisfied look on Daenerys after taking over the castle made us want to butcher Drogon and force feed him to her. Yeah, we’re brutal.

That’s all the footage revealed. Though we don’t have a lot of details, we can be sure that Winterfell will play a major role this time, considering that the White Walkers will be breaching the Wall from the North. Since Winterfell is the closest to the Wall, it is likely to be the center of all the action.

Game of Thrones is scheduled to release in April and will have Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey reprising their roles in the ultimate edition of the show.