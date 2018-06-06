Game of Thrones: Season 8 scripts ‘self-destruct’ in a bid to prevent spoilers

Game of Thrones is just a year away from its final release and HBO seems very cautious when it comes to spoilers and plot leaks. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the role of Jamie Lannister, said that the filming of the last season of the popular franchise is similar to featuring in a Mission Impossible film, as scripts ‘self-destruct’ after shots are completed.

Waldau said that the makers of GOT have become pretty ‘strict’ and actors receive their scripts in a digital form. That makes sense because season 7 was subject to several leaks and spoilers did the rounds on the internet even before the episodes were released.

“They’re very very strict. It’s reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene—and we only have it digitally—and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like ‘Mission: Impossible’. ‘This will self-destruct’,” said Coster-Waldau to Elite Daily.

Earlier in 2018, it was reported that the makers completed the filming of the biggest ever battle scene after shooting for two and a half months during night time in Toome.

HBO execs also revealed recently that many of the main characters will die in the last couple of episodes in season 8, adding that the creative team gave a 15-minute standing ovation to showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.