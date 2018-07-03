Game of Thrones season 8: Sophie Turner teases a ‘bloodier’ show

Game of Thrones and bloody endings are can never be separated. Just when you think you have a favourite character - BAM! Off rolls his head. Just think about the Red Wedding. With the final season of Game of Thrones coming up next year, filmmakers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are hard at work and are incredibly secretive about their project. But some of the actors have dropped teasers about the epic series. The most recent one of them is Sophie Turner, who plays the role of Sansa Stark.

Speaking to Gold Derby, Sophie revealed that Season 8 is set to have ‘more death and more emotionally torturous' that ever before. “I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people," Turner said. "Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It’s Game of Thrones, so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before!” she added.

Earlier Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister let it slip that his character will be hanging around a lot with John Snow’s new friend, Davos Seaworth. “I really liked working with Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth. We worked together and now we get along very well. I will not go into depth because I would be giving away spoilers,” he told WRadio.

The final season of GOT doesn’t have a release date but Turner had previously hinted that the show won’t be on air till 2019.