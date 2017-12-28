Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers: Huge script leak reveals plot details

Game of Thrones season eight seems to be marred by another threat after leaks of the script surfaced online. The leaked pages appear to be from the scripts of episodes three, five and six. The sixth episode is the season finale and the last episode ever of Game of Thrones. According to reports, the leaks follow a format and writing style that make it seem like they are legit.

HBO failed to save the show last season with several episodes being leaked before the official release dates. Hackers had even threatened before carrying out their leaks. One of them included a complete list of phone numbers of some of the cast and had a lot of pages of the script.

Needless to say, HBO learnt a lesson the hard way. This time there were rumours that the makers of the show would shoot for multiple endings of the show, so that not even the cast and crew would know how the show ends. The idea was to reduce the chances of any leaks or spoilers. Unfortunately their efforts are apparently failing.

This post will have potential spoilers after this point. You have been warned.

In the third episode, a scene involves Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and the Hound (Rory McCann) racing through a camp that’s been overrun with wights. The Hound is driving the wagon but a Dothraki Bloodrider-turned-White Walker boards it.

Two pages from the leak are supposedly from episode five- the penultimate and usually the most action packed episode of the season – has Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) locked in a fierce argument. Winter has arrived at King’s Landing but Cersei has Jon Snow (Kit Harington) locked in her dungeons while her brother begs her to listen to reason and focus on defeating the army of the undead.

Cersei is ready to do anything to stop Jon and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) from taking power. She’d even burn down King’s Landing to take down the White Walkers.

Game of Thrones, Season 7, Emilia Clark as Daenerys Targaryen and a Dragon

Leaks for the final episode note a conversation between Tyrion and his mercenary savior Bronn (Jerome Flynn), suggesting that both survive the events of season eight.

The authenticity of these leaks cannot be confirmed though, and there might be many more on the way. But like always, we’ll only find out if they’re true once season eight premiere’s in 2019.