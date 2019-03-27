image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood
Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark's romantic inspiration was none other than Justin Bieber

Hollywood

Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark's romantic inspiration was none other than Justin Bieber

It was Justin Bieber who unknowingly became a help for Sophie Turner as she turned Stansa Stark.

back
Arya StarkGame Of ThronesJustin BieberMaisie WilliamsSansa StarkSophie Turner
nextJustalkin Episode 38: Movies that work up your appetite to more than just popcorn

within