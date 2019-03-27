Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark's romantic inspiration was none other than Justin Bieber

The final season of Game of Thrones is soon to premiere and the internet can't keep calm already. Ahead of the big day, Rolling Stone also revealed their latest cover featuring Sansa Stark and Arya Stark aka Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. The two best friends together are quite a fire, don't you agree? Their latest interaction with Rolling Stones is all about the camaraderie that goes beyond their reel equation. “I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it’s right, it’s so right. Like, we’re best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together," Maisie exclaims.

Sophie also let out this interesting thing. How many of you know that she happens to be a Justin Bieber fan? She has a 'whole wall' in her bedroom, dedicated to him! GoT director David Benioff and DB Weiss suggested that she use it for her acting. "David and Dan always told me, 'Look at Joffrey as if he's Justin Bieber and imagine that life. That's the trick — how to get Sophie to act," Sophie revealed. That's quite a revelation!

Before his sudden death, Joffrey and Sansa were to key the wedlock. Sophie definitely needed some romantic inspiration while embracing her on-screen love, obviously. Who better than Bieber?

“She sees the world through rose-tinted glasses at the very beginning. She is completely oblivious to who the royal family are," Sophie told the magazine, explaining Sansa.

That wall full of Bieber must have come down to great use!