Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner calls Emilia Clarke the 'culprit' behind the Starbucks cup

Darshana Devi May 13 2019, 1.33 pm May 13 2019, 1.33 pm

Season 8 of Game Of Thrones came in with a lot of surprises. Carrying on with its ritual, it brought us so many unexpected deaths and some insane twists. The biggest shock was the Night King getting stabbed to death by Arya Stark. That aside, it’s the fourth episode that got the whole damn world talking and all thanks to the cameo appearance of the Starbucks Cup! It couldn’t escape the hawk-eyed viewers who soon flooded the internet with tons of memes over it. It looks like someone from the cast is the ‘culprit’ behind it. Guess who? It’s Emilia Clarke, who portrays the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

The much-talked-about cup was seen sitting on the table in front of Daenerys when she and the rest of the Army of the Living celebrated their victory against the Night King and his White Walkers. FYI, Sophie Turner, who plays our very own Sansa Stark in the series, was also spotted with the similar cup on set earlier while posing with Bella Ramsey. When asked to comment on it, she jokingly put the blame on Emilia. “Let’s clear this up. That’s in a different episode,” she said during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Here's a glimpse of the particular scene:

So all along the Night King just wanted a latte from the Starbucks at Winterfell. #GameofThrones #StarbucksCup pic.twitter.com/myOSSi8pry — Saurabh Arora (@saurabh_arora90) May 6, 2019

“And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I’m gonna just go with, I mean look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit,” she added.

She further spoke about how the members of the cast were talking about the coffee cup on Whatsapp soon after the episode ended. "There was just one text (after the episode) and it was from Nikolaj (Coster-Waldau) who plays Jaime Lannister," she revealed," and he just wrote, 'Great episode. Was that a coffee cup?'" she revealed.

Meanwhile, HBO also publically admitted that it was a ‘mistake’ and joked about the same saying that ‘Daenerys had ordered for a herbal tea’ then.