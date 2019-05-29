Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner defends Sansa Stark's controversial rape sequence

Rushabh Dhruv May 29 2019, 11.26 pm May 29 2019, 11.26 pm

Game of Thrones season 8 received a lot of flak. The fictional show's last season tasted a lot of negativity. Right from the dark Battle of Winterfell, the boring death of the Night King to Daenerys Targaryen getting killed at the hands of Jon Snow, fans are furious. That being said, one particular character from the show who received a glorious ending was Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Talking about her character development on the series, it has suffered loads of abuse, misery and torture.

In the eight season’s fourth episode, titled The Last of the Starks, there's also a conversation between Sansa and the Hound, who tells Sansa that she would have not faced any physical and emotional abuse if she had left the King’s Landing with him back in season 2. To which, Sansa responded, “Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would’ve stayed a little bird all my life.” Amid the same, many had raised questions with regards to Sansa's rape sequence including Sophie's X-Men Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain. She had called out the makers if the show for adding rape as an element to make a woman look stronger. Now, in a recent interview with The Wrap, Sophie has defended the moment, saying that her rape scene in the series was not a plot device to make the character seem stronger.

"I think that absolutely it was not so much the assault — what made her the person she is today, the politician and the manipulator, was the mentality, not the things that she went through. She made a conscious decision to stay quiet, to keep learning, to keep absorbing information from all of these people who are manipulating her or keeping her captive," Sophie said.

She continued, "The sexual assault made her resilient, but by no means has it made her this wonderful character that we see today. It absolutely broke her, and we saw that on screen. But seeing her thriving is so wonderful to see."