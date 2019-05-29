  3. Hollywood
Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner

Hollywood

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner defends Sansa Stark's controversial rape sequence

Sophie Turner says Sansa's rape wasn't a plot device to make her seem stronger.

back
Game Of ThronesGame of Thrones 8GOT 8Jessica ChastainSansa StarkSophie Turner
nextCaptain Marvel branded a 'villain' as she beats up EastEnders star in deleted scene

within