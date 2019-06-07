Ranjini Maitra June 07 2019, 11.42 pm June 07 2019, 11.42 pm

Winter was coming, and hence, Daenerys Targaryen needed a hot cup of a large Starbucks coffee...LOL! Twitter went funnily berserk over that mysterious coffee cup that was spotted on the table in one of the episodes of the Game of Thrones Season 8. We aren't sure Emilia Clarke was looking for that kind of a coffee break on the sets, but nevertheless, she had one. Now, the million dollar question is, who goofed up?

Sharing the intense scene with Targaryen was Jon Snow i.e. our own Kit Harington. And as per another GoT actor, Sophie Turner, it wasn't Emelia's fault at all. In fact, it was a 'lazy' Kit who put it there.

"The coffee cup was where Kit's chair was. First I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that. Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit’s chair and then obviously he moved and this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there," Sophie, who appeared on Conan O'Brien's show Conan, said.

"it was Kit. It was a hundred per cent Kit," she re-asserted. Hmmm...okay! On that note, we also LOVE how HBO responded to the entire coffee cup episode.

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

Also, just in case you missed out reading it before, Kit recently checked into a rehab to deal with stress and other issues. He was also overwhelmingly emotional with GoT coming to an end.

"Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," a source told a US publication earlier.