Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received for leaking the finale

WINTER is almost here! The official trailer of the final season of the fantasy series Game of Thrones dropped in on the first week of March 2019. Right from that moment, fans haven't been able to keep calm. The moment the last season of GoT was announced, the channel has been creating the right amount of stir with back-to-back teasers and some appealing posters. Even the 1.53-second trailer of Game of Thrones adds to the curiosity. Amid all the hoopla, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy TV series is facing a lot of negativity. Reason: She is being criticised for leaking the Game of Thrones finale to numerous people. It is being said that she's spoiling it for people.

"I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of Game of Thrones,' The truth is I’ve only told two people. It’s not that many. To be honest, I don’t read many of the mentions on Twitter because there’s normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I’m not surprised," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Not just that, Sophie also talked about how Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, is everyone's darling as no one trolled him for leaking the spoilers. "The people love Kit Harington, he can do no wrong. He’s the people’s prince!" she added.

Sophie had earlier told to W magazine: "I'm so bad at keeping secrets. I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people. "(I was) sober. I was like, 'Hey, if you want to know, I'll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret."