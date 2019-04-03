Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner's fiance Joe Jonas signed an NDA, here's why

Darshana Devi April 03 2019, 8.20 pm April 03 2019, 8.20 pm

The finale season of Game Of Thrones is soon arriving and we are over the moon. It goes without saying that the makers are going out of their way to keep Season 8 secrets from leaking. But it looks like a special member of the cast can’t keep her mouth shut! We’re talking about the lady of Winterfell, Sophie Turner here. Besides her ‘close friends’ who are aware of the season’s climax, her fiancé Joe Jonas too has become privy to how the show ends. But you would be shocked to know that the makers of the show were so determined to prevent spoilers that they made him sign an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement).

"Joe was on set most of the time so he kind of figured it out and he was like, 'Can you fill me [in]?'" Turner shared while talking to Entertainment Today. "And, he signed an NDN, NDA and everything so it’s all good." The 23-year-old has also been candid about how difficult it was for her to bid farewell to the fantasy series. While speaking to the portal, she added that it was the therapy sessions that helped her deal with the life change.

“Six or seven months ago, just after Game of Thrones finished, I went through a bit of a wobble as I think everyone would when 10 years of your life is suddenly like gone and you will never be that character again,” she explained. “I went through a bit of an identity crisis and suddenly feeling a little bit inferior. And then, you know, therapy really helped and now I kind of own everything.”

Also speaking about what she will miss the most of her character Sansa, she said, “I think the thing I will miss the most is being in character, in costume, on these amazing sets and being with this crew of people for 12 hours a day and these other actors in their costumes as their characters…”

“I’ve just never been happier on a set than Game of Thrones,” she concluded.

Season 8 will go on air on April 14, which is just ten days away from now! Are you ready for the last and final battle?