Game of Thrones spoiler: Jaime Lannister and Brienne fate decided in Winterfell

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 1.28 pm April 26 2019, 1.28 pm

The Battle of Winterfell will no doubt see some of the biggest Game of Thrones characters killed off but a new tease has hints some fans favourites that meet their makers. A number of fans theories have speculated that Brienne of Tarth would die at the hands of the Night King's White Walkers but it looks like she could perish at the side of Jaime Lannister.

The pair had shared heartwarming scenes in episode two of series eight, with Brienne first defending Jaime in front of Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen. Jaime then repaid her loyalty by pledging to follow her into battle and by making her a knight of the seven kingdoms.

Many fans believe that Brienne's story has run its course and that she almost certainly perish but her face portraying a huge amount of distress, with Jaime next to her, is seemingly indicating the army of the dead will kill Jaime as well.

"In the name of the warrior, I charge you to be brave." Behold the Thrones Throwbacks from the latest episode of #GameofThrones: https://t.co/5FGISkDGi6 pic.twitter.com/4Af3EOg19k — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 25, 2019

It would be a huge blow if Jaime perished at the hands of the Night King, as many feel he has unfinished business.

While dying alongside Brienne would make some kind of sense, fans want Jaime to return to Kings Landing to address issues with his sister Cersei and the fact that she is carrying his child.

Fans believe that the Night King himself could be taking an army towards Westeros, after he wasn't seen lining up outside Winterfell.

This twist could see him boost numbers of White Walkers if he takes Kings Landing and turns those there into members of his army of the dead.

This would put Cersei's life in danger and while she probably deserves to meet a nasty demise, many want it to be at the hands of Jaime, or be bumped off by Arya Stark, who still has her one of four people that she wants dead.