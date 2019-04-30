Game of Thrones spoilers: Bran Stark and Night King theory 'confirmed by clue'

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.50 pm April 30 2019, 10.50 pm

The meeting of the Night King and Bran Stark has confirmed a major theory about Game of Thrones, according to fans of the show. With the army of the dead looking to conquer the living in the epic Battle of Winterfell, Bran headed to Godswood to await the arrival of the leaders of the White Walkers. Bran, who is also known as the Three-Eyed Raven, was duly tracked down by the Night King and looked certain to be killed off in the dramatic third episode of season eight.

That was until Arya Stark intervened and, despite being held by the neck by the Night King, she plunged her Valyrian steel dagger into the chest of the chilling enemy. With that, the army of the dead and white walkers disappeared and the siege on Winterfell was over. Some fans though believed this was all too easy in the end and they think there was an alternative reality to this narrative, involving Bran and the Night King specifically.

Reddit user ColdBeing has said that when Bran 'warged', he actually went back in time and made a deal with the Night King. Sharing his theory, ColdBeing wrote: “This was truly an amazing episode and the director did a fantastic job on the battle. “But.. they hyped up The Night King for seasons upon seasons, years upon years and this is how he goes out? There's just no way. This plot is so stupid. I think there's more going on then what meets the eye.

“Why else was Bran warged for so long? Could it be going back in time to prevent all this bloodshed? Could he have been making a deal with The Night King? “When The Night King walked up to Bran, he looked like he accepted his fate. I just feel like The Night King is Bran, The Night King was going to kill Bran to destroy himself. “I mean the way The Night King just looked at Bran, it felt like he had to do it when he didn't want to. Arya ruined the plans for Bran. “After all this and then they're already going to battle with Cersei? Something just doesn't feel right.”

It is thought that Arya's intervention could actually mean that the Night King hasn't actually been destroyed after all and that he could return before the end of this final series. The theory is that Bran and the Night King have become one and that the Three-Eyed Raven is now made up partly of the Night King, paving the way for his return. For an adversary so feared to be taken down in this fashion almost feels that there is more to come, especially as producers of Game of Thrones are known for throwing in some chilling curveballs.