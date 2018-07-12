Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa roped in for Apple's original series

Fans who were heartbroken with Khal Drogo’s unexpected death in Game Of Thrones’ Season 3. Though the star also featured in the Red Road and Netflix’s Frontier, Drogo (Jason Momoa) is perhaps the most memorable character which will forever be alive in our minds. But here’s reason for you to rejoice. Momoa is all set for his next, which is an original drama series by Netflix.

The show, titled See, is written by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. It is reportedly said to have 10 episodes and is set in a dystopian future where the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. Momoa will be essaying the role of Baba Voss, who is a fearless warrior, leader and guardian.

Though the rest of the details are yet to be revealed, it’s assumed that Apple will make it exclusively accessible to its Apple Music subscribers like its other originals.

Momoa was also seen in the small-screen shows like North Shore, Baywatch: Hawaii and Stargate Atlantis. The actor will next star in the title role in DC Comics' Justice League spinoff Aquaman, which is set to hit the screens on December 21.