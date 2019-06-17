Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
Cersei LannisterGame Of ThronesJamie LannisterLena HeadeyNikolaj Coster-WaldauPeter DinklageTyrion Lannister
nextMark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker wishes Darth Vader a Happy Father’s Day

within