Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 2.40 pm June 17 2019, 2.40 pm

Fan favourite show Game of Thrones aired their last episode on May 19, 2019, and left their fans on an emotional rollercoaster. Some fans liked it, some fans were disappointed. A lot of them talked about loopholes in the narrative that were left unsolved. Actor Lena Headey who played evil queen Cersei Lannister in the series was also a part of this camp. In a recent interview, Lena revealed that she hoped for a better death for Cersei Lannister.

Cersei Lannister dies in the arms of her brother-lover Jamie Lannister (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) under a falling building. Over the course of the eight seasons of the series, there have been various theories revolving around Cersei's death. The prophecy about Cersei's little brother would kill her, or the one that a 'younger, more beautiful' queen would take her life. She was also one of the names in Arya Stark's kill list. In this light, the death of Cersei Lannister under a wall is sort of anti-climatic! Lena Headey agrees too. “I will say I wanted a better death,” she admitted. “Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb,” said the actor.

It has also been argued that making Cersei's death anti-climatic was the whole point. It signified that the all-powerful queen's downfall was so drastic that she couldn't even get a glorious death. After the episode The Bells that aired Cersei and Jamie's death, Nikolaj posted a heartfelt tribute for his 'sister from another mother co-star' Lena on Instagram.