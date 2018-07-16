Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer defends the show's real and dirty sex scenes

Game of Thrones is a racy show and there’s no doubt about that. So racy that portions of the show’s scenes make their way to pornographic websites. Over the seasons, the show has come under severe criticism for its consistent display of nudity and its apparent fondness for sex scenes. One of the show's actresses, Natalie Dormer, defends the content, in response to these dissenting voices. The 36-year-old entertainer shared her thoughts saying, "Sex and romance is a huge part of human motivation. So long as it's informing the story then I don't see the problem. But I think 'Thrones' is quite good in that way. The violence is quite naturalistic."

Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell for 5 seasons of the HBO production, pointed out the aesthetics involved in the sex scenes. In her opinion, the scenes are not gratuitous like some have deemed it. "It's not hyper-stylized," she said. "It's not glamourized. And the sex is quite real and dirty as well. It's about those raw, visceral qualities of human life." Natalie told to The Guardian.

Not just her, some of her colleagues too have defended the show's sexual depictions. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, also came to the show's defense in the past, saying that she was really annoyed about the public's obsession with nudity. "There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce," she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. "People f*** for pleasure, and it’s part of life," she further added.