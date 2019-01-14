Game Of Thrones teaser: John Snow, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark ready to face the fright, premiere date out

Your wait is finally over. For those who have been waiting breathlessly for Game Of Thrones Season 8’s premiere date, we have news that will make you jump with joy! HBO has finally revealed the premiere date of the show. Wait, here’s more. Along with announcing the big date, the makers have also dropped the first official teaser of the show. What could have been a better way to drive away the Monday blues?

The final season will premiere on April 14. The short teaser focuses only on the Starks of Winterfell-Sansa, Arya and your favourite John Snow. Though we are slightly disappointed that the teaser did not give us a glimpse of the mother-of-dragons, Daenerys, the short teaser suggests that the scene might not be real footage from the season. We assume it to be just a promotional video. Nevertheless, it has still managed to leave us with goosebumps. In the beginning, it shows the three siblings walk through the catacombs of Winterfell, passing by statues of their late family members and constantly hearing their voices as well. There comes a chilling moment when the Stark trio comes face-to-face with their own statues and sense ‘danger’ approaching them from behind. John is seen drawing his sword and ready to face the same. Going by the last episode of season 7, is it the White Walkers?

One of the biggest moments in the history of GOT was when the deadly Night King and his team breached the wall of the Starks, leaving us impatient to witness what’s going to take place next. Winter is finally coming!