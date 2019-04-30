  3. Hollywood
Game of Thrones: The horrifying truth behind the Battle of Winterfell which 'broke' stars

Hollywood

Game of Thrones: The horrifying truth behind the Battle of Winterfell which 'broke' stars

Game of Thrones fans were treated to an incredible 77 minutes of action in the latest episode The Long Night, and we finally got to see the Battle of Winterfell

back
Battle of WinterfellBran StarkCersei LannisterDaniel PortmanGame Of ThronesGrey WormIain GlennIsaac Hempstead-WrightJacob AndersonMaisie WilliamsPodrick PayneSer Jorah Mormont
next25 James Bond facts: How 007 films are linked to Jamaica

within