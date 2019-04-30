Game of Thrones: The horrifying truth behind the Battle of Winterfell which 'broke' stars

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.32 pm April 30 2019, 10.32 pm

After two enjoyable but (mostly) gore free episodes, Game of Thrones fans finally got to see The Night King take on Winterfell in the longest battle in TV and movie history. We were treated to 78 minutes of nail-biting suspense, drama and heartbreak - leaving most of us cheering, crying and shouting at the TV. Fans mostly loved the feature-length episode and can't wait to see what happens next (we're looking at you, Cersei).

But it turns out it wasn't quite as exciting for the stars behind the hit show, and many said filming the episode was awful. It took the cast 55 nights to film the battle finishing at 7 am every day, in awful weather conditions. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, told Entertainment Weekly the busy filing schedule left her "broken". She said: "Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is. It’s night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn’t stop.

"You can’t get sick, and you have to look out for yourself because there’s so much to do that nobody else can do… there are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry." Jacob Anderson, who places Grey Worm, said everyone looked "slightly haunted" by week three. Daniel Portman, who plays Podrick Payne, said: "At the time, we all were going crazy. We weren’t getting enough vitamin D, we weren’t eating well enough, we were all weird. Nobody could go to the gym or anything — it was odd."

Iain Glenn, Ser Jorah Mormont, said it was the "most unpleasant experience" he's ever had on the show. However, it was a lot easier for one of the actors - Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran. Speaking on Foxtel’s Thrones360, he said: "I can’t really complain because I was sitting down with my nice little fluffy duvet." It sounds awful - but we think it was worth it.