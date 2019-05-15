Game of Thrones: The internet mourns for parents who named their kids Daenerys!

Game of Thrones season 8 has been drawing a lot of flak from people around the world. Many have criticised the episodes for being boring and having poor story arcs. The deaths of several characters such as the Rhaegal, Cersei and Jamie Lannister caught a lot of negative comments. Among the more hated revelations was that of Daenerys, the dragon queen who is shown to be losing her mind. A lot of people didn’t like how the character was portrayed in the fifth episode of season eight.
Daenerys was one of the most loved characters in the series. She was kind, strong and a born leader. She was also someone who suffered a lot, but never gave up on her dreams and ambitions. In short, she was an ideal role model. As such, many parents named their children Khaleesi, or Daenerys, after the character essayed by Emilia Clarke. However, in the latest season of Game of Thrones, Daenerys is shown as someone who is obsessed with power. She is also shown as someone who’s ruthless and doesn’t care about anything but herself, killing innocents with impunity.
Once heralded as the Breaker of Chains, she now turned out to be a maniac who let her dragon loose on innocent people. She’s clearly growing insane in each passing episode. That’s not a good sign for someone who named their kid after Daenerys! The internet collectively mourned for those parents who were too quick to name their children after the Mother of Dragons.
The last episode of GOT, titled The Bells, is rated as the worst episode in the series, ever. It has got a rating of 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. The final season itself has only a 75% score. In contrast, the earlier seasons usually had scored over 90.