Game of Thrones: The internet mourns for parents who named their kids Daenerys!

Debanu Das May 15 2019, 12.08 am May 15 2019, 12.08 am

Game of Thrones season 8 has been drawing a lot of flak from people around the world. Many have criticised the episodes for being boring and having poor story arcs. The deaths of several characters such as the Rhaegal, Cersei and Jamie Lannister caught a lot of negative comments. Among the more hated revelations was that of Daenerys, the dragon queen who is shown to be losing her mind. A lot of people didn’t like how the character was portrayed in the fifth episode of season eight.

Daenerys was one of the most loved characters in the series. She was kind, strong and a born leader. She was also someone who suffered a lot, but never gave up on her dreams and ambitions. In short, she was an ideal role model. As such, many parents named their children Khaleesi, or Daenerys, after the character essayed by Emilia Clarke. However, in the latest season of Game of Thrones, Daenerys is shown as someone who is obsessed with power. She is also shown as someone who’s ruthless and doesn’t care about anything but herself, killing innocents with impunity.

Once heralded as the Breaker of Chains, she now turned out to be a maniac who let her dragon loose on innocent people. She’s clearly growing insane in each passing episode. That’s not a good sign for someone who named their kid after Daenerys! The internet collectively mourned for those parents who were too quick to name their children after the Mother of Dragons.

The face of all the parents that named their kid Daenerys, Dany, or Khaleesi #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3MOTy0ZFIJ — Jesse Johnson (@jestertrog) May 13, 2019

All those parents who named their daughters Daenerys and Khalessi after this episode:#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/bEuhBhuNOf — SHELTRON V.3 (@LordSheltron) May 13, 2019

“Huh.” - parents who named their daughters Daenerys — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) May 13, 2019

I really feel for all these parents who named their kids Daenerys or Khaleesi. I had only seen the first three seasons of Breaking Bad when I named my oldest son Successful Meth Dealer. — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) May 14, 2019

pic.twitter.com/068CHZbuqh — Lord Bren of House Tyrell (@beardsational) May 13, 2019

Also pet parents who named their cats Khaleesi. I'm totally rethinking my cats name right now. Her sister's name is Kaylee. At least that one will be a badass forever. Kayleee Frye would never do anything insane like that. — Paula (@Charisma69) May 13, 2019

The last episode of GOT, titled The Bells, is rated as the worst episode in the series, ever. It has got a rating of 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. The final season itself has only a 75% score. In contrast, the earlier seasons usually had scored over 90.