In Com Staff June 19 2019, 4.32 pm June 19 2019, 4.32 pm

The outcome of Game Of Thrones could have been seen in a different light if a deleted scene had been allowed to have stayed. Lena Headey, who played despised queen Cersei Lannister, revealed at a comic book convention in Munich, Germany, that a key scene had been deleted from the final cut. The 44-year-old actress believes that if the scene had been included, it would have helped explain some of Cersei's actions and decisions.

Lena revealed that the cut scene showed Cersei "lose the baby" that she was having with her brother Jaime Lannister. She said that it was a "traumatic" scene and a "great moment for Cersei," which unfortunately was left on the cutting room floor. Speaking about the potential twist, Lena said, "I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would've served her differently."

Cersei had fallen pregnant with Jaime but spent some of the final season convincing Euron Greyjoy that the unborn child was his but it now turns out that she wasn't actually pregnant at all because of a miscarriage at the end of the seventh series. Lena has been outspoken previously about Cersei's fate, and how she was not keen on how one of the nastiest characters in the show met a rather 'tame' ending.

Speaking to The Guardian, Lena revealed: "I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously, you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted."But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb."This was not the only off-screen conflict that set the stars and director against the show's creators David Benioff and D B Weiss.

Speaking to IndieWire, director Miguel Sapochnik indicated he wanted the Battle of Winterfell to play out differently. He revealed, "I wanted to kill everyone. I wanted to kill Jorah in the horse charge at the beginning. I was up for killing absolutely everyone. "I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes, you say, ‘All bets are off; anyone could die.' And David [Benioff] and Dan [DB Weiss] didn't want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that."