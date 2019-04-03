Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Onkar Kulkarni April 03 2019, 4.34 pm April 03 2019, 4.34 pm

It came, it saw, it conquered - that's how Game of Thrones won over the attention of the audience over the years. Apart from the viewers, the show has gathered applauds from various other filmmakers with respect to their impeccable production value. The latest one who seems to be in awe of the HBO's original series is the creator of Hollywood's hit franchise Star Wars - George Lucas. It's said that George who's an admirer of Game of Thrones also made a visit to the sets of the show.

What's interesting is the fact that his visit was rather a big secret. According to Liam Cunningham - who plays Davos Seaworth in the fantasy series, George arrived on the sets secretly to have a meeting with the makers of the show. Speaking to an international daily, Liam mentioned that the Star Wars creator came to their set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during the filming of Season Eight to speak with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Speaking with the international magazine, he also said, "It's funny because George came here and talked to the boys, and the one thing the Star Wars franchise has been missing lately is decent storytelling. There's a lot of brilliant stuff in 'Star Wars', it's an epic franchise, but occasionally, story-wise, it's left a little to be desired. Dan and David are brilliant at surprises and can transfer the demographic from this show to that [franchise]. They're incredible at adapting a world and making it their own and they could add a layer of complexity to it."

Last year Disney had announced that both Benioff and Weiss will write and produce a new series of Star Wars. Wonder this meeting was regarding the same.