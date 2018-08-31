Gary Friedrich, the co-creator of Ghost Rider passes away

The co-creator of Ghost Rider and Son of Satan, Gary Friedrich has passed away after battling with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 75. Friedrich’s longtime friend Roy Thomas had announced the passing of the writer and editor through a Facebook post shared by Tony Isabella, another writer working for Marvel.

According to post, Thomas said: “[O]ne of my oldest and dearest friends, Gary Friedrich, passed away last night, from the effects of Parkinson's, which he had had for several years. That and his near-total hearing loss had left him feeling isolated in recent years, and his wife Jean seems content that he is finally at peace.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during his freelancer days, Friedrich was recommended to the editor of Charlton Comics in the early 1960. He began working on romantic themed comics for them and then eventually moved on to superhero comics. Simultaneously, he was working for Marvel, working on stories for their western line. This included the western rendition of Ghost Rider and Rawhide Kid. Post that, he moved on to war comics, though he also worked on superhero lineup from time to time.

Besides his association with Marvel, Friedrich is credited for his work on several issues of Captain Britain, a British weekly series. During the mid-1970s Friedrich freelanced for Skywald, producing black and white horror magazines.

Friedrich had supplied us with enough comics to keep us entertained for a lifetime. In his later days, he suffered from ‘near-total hearing loss’ and felt ‘isolated’. May his soul rest in peace.