George Clooney injured in a bike accident in Sardinia where he has been holidaying with his wife Amal

According to reports coming in George Clooney has been injured in a bike accident in Sardinia. The Oceans Eleven star was riding his bike at Costa Corallina when he collided with a car. Local daily La Nuova Sardegna says Clooney's injuries aren't serious, but that he was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room. Police said they have no information, and the hospital didn't respond to requests for comment.

The daily says the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia. George and his wife Amal were last seen out on a romantic evening away from parenting duties on Saturday night in Porto San Paolo.

Sardinia, a large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, is over 500 miles from Clooney's villa in Lake Como. George has been working on his new project Catch 22 (based on the novel by Joseph Heller), with the star directing, producing and starring in the six-episode miniseries. However, it was recently announced that the star was reducing his role in the Hulu production to concentrate on his directing and producing credits.