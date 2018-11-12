Gerard Butler’s Malibu home gutted by wildfire in California

It’s a tough time for the people of South California as the wildfire in Woolsey and Hills refuse to die down. The situation is so intense that many people had to evacuate their homes and move to a safe place. The list of people who had to leave behind their homes also included celebrities like Gerard Butler, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and more. While Kim had informed how she only had one hour to pack and evacuate her home with kids via social media, it’s now Gerard Butler who has shared a picture of his wrecked house in Malibu.

Taking to Instagram, Butler has shared a selfie taken outside his residence. In the background, we can see the remains of a car that got destroyed in the wildfire with and ashes all over. In his Insta stories, he has shared that half his property has been affected. We see him walking on a rubble that is still emanating fumes, showcasing the intensity of the wildfire.

Not just Gerard, Blurred lines singer Robin Thicke and his girlfriend too have lost their home to this wildfire. Caitlyn Jenner’s Hilltop Malibu house too has been gutted to ashes.

We hope the situation gets under control soon.