Get jiggy wit it, Will Smith is performing at the FIFA WC closing ceremony

American actor-singer Will Smith is all set to perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018. He had performed at the opening ceremony of the tournament too and this time he will sing the official song ‘Live It Up’ with American singer Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer Era Istrefi.

Will is best known for mega hits like Boom Boom, Shake The Room and Wild, Wild West. The World Cup saw 32 nations divided into eight groups fighting it out in 64 games for the trophy. The final which is to take place on Sunday will see France and Croatia compete at the Luzhniki Stadium. Also, Belgium and England will be playing a match for the third spot at St. Petersburg on Saturday.

As we speak about Will Smith, well, the man is up for some crazy challenges. Recently, he took up the ‘In My Feelings’ challenge and scaled a bridge in Budapest to do his own version of the viral dance to Drake’s hit track. And, he’s also given his nod to indulge in bungee jumping from a helicopter on his birthday, that too, from the Grand Canyon.

All his craziness aside, we’re excited as hell to see the man sizzle on-stage.