Emmys 2018: The best GIFs curated just for you!

The 17th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Tuesday, 18th September 2018. This one will go down in history as director Glenn Wiess proposed to his girlfriend during his acceptance speech - the first for the award show. However, this year's Emmy was the most GIFable show in history. From Betty White to Leslie Jones, most attendees had epic responses to the happenings on stage. Have a look:

The Emmys took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon kicking off the festivities. The hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che, made references to the streaming giant, Netflix, in their opening monologue. As the 70th annual Emmy Awards wrapped up, many celebrities headed off to the network parties to raise a toast to the arts. Fox, HBO, Netflix and Hulu are just a few names that threw these opulent bashes. It is estimated that there were more than 240 chefs, 20 executive chefs, 50 floor managers, 300 technicians, 50 bartenders and numerous servers that waited on Hollywood’s elite. The menu consisted of expensive champagne (obviously), succulent steaks and 24-carat gold desserts.

The Emmys contain a total of 122 categories, which is why the lesser high profile awards were distributed last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys.

