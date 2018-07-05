Gigi Hadid slams troll for calling Zayn Malik and her relationship fake

Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid had broken up in March and posted a tearful statement online informing their fans about the same. But the duo has since reconciled and though Zayn doesn’t follow her on Instagram, Gigi slammed a troll account that she didn’t need ‘his follow’, as her ‘eyes are tattooed to his chest,’ referring to Zayn’s tattoo of her eyes.

The account, which has since switched to private, had shared a picture of the couple in a cosy position. As per reports, the account is dedicated to ‘exposing’ what it considers is a fake relationship between Zayn and Hadid. It claimed that the couple used their relationship status for PR purposes and that Zayn will never follow her again, nor is he ever going to post her pictures on his account.

“You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There's nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break," said Gigi in one of her comments.

One of the users of the account put a comment soon after, stating that they’ve never hated Gigi nor said anything bad regarding her, adding that they only post ‘confessions’ that other people send them. Meanwhile a fan sent Gigi a DM showing her support and the model thanked her for her support. A fan club got a screenshot of the exchange. Here it is.

With this drama on Instagram, we are now certain the Zigi is now back to being a thing again, since she often used the word ‘boyfriend’ to describe Zayn.