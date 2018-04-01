Gigi Hadid’s closeness to Lewis Hamilton is the reason behind her split with Zayn?

Supermodel Gigi Hadid had recently announced her split from Zayn Malik after dating for two years. But if reports are to be believed, Gigi might have already moved on. The Mirror claims that racer Lewis Hamilton and Gigi has been exchanging flirty texts and are starting to get closer to each other. They had even shot for an advert for Tommy Hilfiger together earlier this month.

‘They have a big connection,’ an insider reportedly told The Mirror. This is not the first time Gigi is linked to Hamilton. Following her split from Cody Simpson in 2015, Gigi and Hamilton were rumoured to have gotten close.

Hamilton had previously dated Gigi’s best friend, Kendall Jenner, as well as Winnie Harlow and Rihanna. According to Metro UK, the rumours had it that the F1 legend was dating Bella Hadid after pictures of the duo on a yacht in Monaco went viral.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, as a couple were loved by their fans. They were called ZiGi and their breakup shocked fans all over. Both had taken to social media to announce their breakup. Some websites mentioned that Zayn was not happy about Gigi and Hamilton getting close to each other. Quoting a source, the website said that a romance between the two could be on the cards.