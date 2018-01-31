Glee actor Mark Salling dies at 35, suicide suspected

American actor and Glee star Mark Salling has died at the age of 35, his lawyer has confirmed in a statement to CNN. Sailing had reportedly committed suicide, however, there’s no official confirmation on the cause of his death. He was famous for his role as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Fox’s Glee. Salling’s death comes five years after another Glee cast member Cory Monteith died in 2013.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," Michael Proctor, Salling’s lawyer, said in a statement to CNN. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment," he added.

Salling was to be charged with about seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty for possessing child pornography in October, 2017. To avoid a 20-year jail sentence, Salling entered a plea deal. He was arrested after a tip-off in 2015, where investigators found thousands of child abuse images and videos on his laptop and hard drive. Salling’s sentencing was due on March 7.

"He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected," Salling’s lawyer further added.

Director Paris Barclay‏, who worked on Glee episodes, posted a picture of himself with Salling and Monteith, expressing his grief to lose the actors at a very young age.