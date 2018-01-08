Golden Globe Awards 2018: The Times Up pin everyone is talking about

The favourite accessory for the evening at the Golden Globes this year was the black-and-white Time’s Up pin. Seen on the lapels and collars of stars like James Franco, Seth Rogan, Justin Timberlake, Daniel Kaluuya and others. Time’s Up, announced last week, is an initiative created by Hollywood actresses, female agents, directors and other executives to fight sexual misconduct across America. Members include Ashley Judd, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Rashida Jones, Emma Stone, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

According to the Hollywood reporter, Arianne Phillips, a costume designer and stylist who has worked on movies like “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and the Tom Ford-directed “Nocturnal Animals,” helped Witherspoon design the pins last month. The pins complemented black which was the colour chosen on the night by stars in support of those who have experienced sexual misconduct.

“Reese asked me to come to the actors’ group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters,” Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter. She also posted a photo of herself wearing the pin on Instagram, with the caption, “let’s all toast & post in solidarity with women on the red carpet and everywhere standing up for change.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel showed their support as well as did Ewan McGregor, Michelle Pfeiffer, William H. Macy, Joseph Fiennes, Joe and Nick Jonas and Ryan Seacrest.

Time’s Up includes a legal defense fund, backed by donations from members, that is intended to help less privileged women pursue action against those who violate them and a drive to push studios to hire a more evenly balanced workforce in their employment.