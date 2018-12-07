Golden Globe Awards 2019: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to host the ceremony

After winning praises for their stunning chemistry at 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are set to host an award show for the first time. The duo will co-host the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. With Oh hosting the Golden Globe, she will be the first Asian woman to host any major US award. Oh even received a nomination for the Best TV Drama Actress category for The Killing Eve at the Golden Globes. She is highly acclaimed for her role in MI-5 series. The star also took to her social media announce the same, tagging Andy in it too.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of Globes broadcaster NBC Entertainment, said in a statement on Wednesday. "Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event. They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night," he added.

Furthermore, Meher Tatna, president of Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) stated, "We're excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood's party of the year. Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television and we can't wait to see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."

Coming to the nominations, Black Panther, BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born are chosen to compete for Best Motion Picture-Drama. The nominations for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama include Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Nicole Kidman (Destroyer) and Rosamund Pike (A Private War).