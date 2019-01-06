Golden Globe Awards 2019: Vice, A Star Is Born, Black Panther stand with maximum nominations

2019 is finally here and so is the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards that we have been waiting for. The ceremony is just a few hours away and fans across the globe have been waiting with bated breath for the same. As we gear up to see our favourite stars bagging their trophies home, let’s have a look at some of our favourite films that got nominated for this year’s Golden Globes. Any guesses for which film got the maximum number of nominations?

Highly acclaimed and Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's Vice stands out with the maximum number of nominations in a total of six categories. Next in line is Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born that has been categorised with 5 nominations. Besides that, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and If Beale Street Could Talk got nominated for the Best Motion Picture in the Drama category. Crazy Rich Asians and Mary Poppins Returns stand among the nominations for the Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy.

Check out the full list below.

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)