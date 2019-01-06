Golden Globes 2019: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Christian Bale are amongst the nominees!

As the New Year begins, award ceremonies start. The 76th Golden Globes Awards will kick start Hollywood's award season this year. The awards are all set to take place at Beverly Hills, California. While we look forward to the extravagant award night, the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes Awards were announced last month and the list looks quite spectacular.
While we are still a day away from the award function, and the wait is now passing the patience level, as we are eager to see the show hosted by Grey's Anatomy actor Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg. The nominations include Adam McKay's Vice (a biopic on Dick Cheney) followed by Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born. Bradley Cooper, who has acted and directed the film, has been nominated in the Best Director and Best Actor categories while Lady Gaga has also received a nomination in the Best Actress category for the film.
View this post on Instagram
Less than 48 hours until Hollywood's Party of the Year™ gets started with The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE! Join us this Sunday on Facebook at 6PM ET/3PM PT. Link in bio to watch LIVE on Sunday!
A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on
Here have a look at the complete list of Golden Globes nominations list:
Best Director In Any Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Black Panther
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actress, Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actress, Musical/Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Best Actor, Musical/Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Supporting Actress In Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor In Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Motion Picture, Animated:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Maira
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Screenplay In Any Motion Picture:
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book
Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture
All The Stars, Black Panther
Revelation, Boy Erased
Girl In The Movies, Dumplin
Shallow, A Star Is Born
Requiem for a Private War, A Private War
Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television:
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very Englisch Scandal
Best Television Series, Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon)
Best Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Actress In Television Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actress In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Actor In Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Grover, Atlanta
Best Supporting Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Supporting Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Edgar Ramirez
Ben Whishaw
Henry Winkler
Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on the gala night.