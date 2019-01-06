Golden Globes 2019: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, David Washington to fight it out as best actors and actress

The Year 2019 will kick start with the 76th Golden Globes Awards which is all set to take place at Beverly Hills, California. Just like every year, this year too we will see top Hollywood stars fight it out to win the year’s first trophy and start the year on a good note. While the gala event will be hosted by actress Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg, we are keen to see which actor and actress wins!

The year 2018 saw some of the best movies made in recent times. While Bradley Cooper (who directed and acted in A Star is Born) has not only been nominated in the best film’s category but the leading actors, both Cooper and Lady Gaga, have been nominated as well. Other actors, including Nicole Kidman, David Washington, and others have been nominated in their respective categories for their work in Destroyer and BlackKklansman. Here’s a list of the best Actors and Actresses who have been nominated for the awards this year.

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Well, the list includes some of the finest performances of 2018 and we hope the best one wins it. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on the 2019 Golden Globes Awards.