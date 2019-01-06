image
Sunday, January 6th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Golden Globes 2019: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, David Washington to fight it out as best actors and actress

Hollywood

Golden Globes 2019: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, David Washington to fight it out as best actors and actress

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   January 06 2019, 6.37 pm
back
A Star Is BornAndy SambergBradley CooperEntertainmentGolden Globes 2019hollywoodLady GaGaSandra Oh
nextGolden Globe Awards 2019: Vice, A Star Is Born, Black Panther stand with maximum nominations
ALSO READ

Lady Gaga’s engagement ring will give you a ‘million’ reasons to feel poor

Lady Gaga's instant connect to Bradley Cooper and pasta​

The Mouse House may want James Gunn out but the Guardians of the Galaxy want him back