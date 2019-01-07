Golden Globes 2019: Christian Bale and Adam Mckay share a winners' moment off the stage

From Sandra Oh scoring a double goal (she was not only the evening's gorgeous co-host but also won a trophy for her TV series Killing Eve) to Vice actor Christian Bale taking the glamour quotient high and Amy Adams bagging nominations in both the TV and Films categories, plenty is happening at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. The off-stage camaraderie is just as interesting as the on-screen extravaganza. In case you missed the best of them, we got you covered!

One such moment followed after Christian Bale returned to his seat after bagging his trophy for Vice. The Dick Cheney (former Vice President of the United States) biopic, which was also leading the list of nominees with as many as six nominations, is winning big at Golden Globes 2019. Director Adam McKay who won the Best Screenplay- Motion Picture award, was seen exchanging a moment of warmth with Bale. On this note, can we give away some interesting trivia?

Did you know Mckay owed his life to Bale? Bale, who played a number of heart attack sequences in the film, had done his research to understand the symptoms and even had a conversation on the same with McKay. As they filmed Vice, McKay smoked a heavy bunch of cigarettes every day and put on some weight as well. In a conversation with Deadline, he revealed how during a workout session, his hands were suddenly tingly and his stomach, queasy. He immediately recalled his dialogue with Bale and rushed to the hospital!

No wonder the hug was extra warm! *Winks*