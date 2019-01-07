Golden Globes 2019 winners list updated: Christian Bale, Julia Roberts walk home with a trophy

The 76th Golden Globe Awards is currently underway and is seeing some of the best of western actors, directors, music composers and more, walking out with the glorious trophy. Leave aside the charm sparked by hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg; some impeccable fashion sense too was flaunted. Did you know Sandra is the FIRST ever Asian woman to host a Golden Globe Award? If that's not enough, she is also the first Asian actor to win the award, in nearly last four decades! Now that's fascinating. Strong contenders Vice and A Star Is Born stood with maximum nominations while Bradley Cooper and Nicole Kidman among others are battling it out for the Best Actor's award. Julia Roberts and Halle Berry turned heads as they stepped onto the red carpet. At the end, who won what? Here's the full list of winners.
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES - MUSICAL/COMEDY
Michael Douglas: The Kominsky Method
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA
Richard Madden: Bodyguard
BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA
The Americans
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TV FILM
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Patricia Arquette: Escape at Dannemora
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Shallow, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Antonio Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, A Star is Born
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
BEST SCREENPLAY
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green book (WINNER)
BEST ACTOR - COMEDY/MUSICAL
Christian Bale, Vice
BEST FOREIGN FILM
Roma, Mexico, Alfonso Cuarón
BEST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES - MUSICAL/COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST TV SERIES – COMEDY
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
BEST FILM DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM - COMEDY/MUSICAL
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
BEST FILM - COMEDY/MUSICAL
Green Book
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Glenn Close, The Wife
BEST FILM – DRAMA
Bohemian Rhapsody