Golden Globes 2019 winners list updated: Christian Bale, Julia Roberts walk home with a trophy

The 76th Golden Globe Awards is currently underway and is seeing some of the best of western actors, directors, music composers and more, walking out with the glorious trophy. Leave aside the charm sparked by hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg; some impeccable fashion sense too was flaunted. Did you know Sandra is the FIRST ever Asian woman to host a Golden Globe Award? If that's not enough, she is also the first Asian actor to win the award, in nearly last four decades! Now that's fascinating. Strong contenders Vice and A Star Is Born stood with maximum nominations while Bradley Cooper and Nicole Kidman among others are battling it out for the Best Actor's award. Julia Roberts and Halle Berry turned heads as they stepped onto the red carpet. At the end, who won what? Here's the full list of winners.

Michael Douglas: The Kominsky Method

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Richard Madden: Bodyguard

The Americans

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Patricia Arquette: Escape at Dannemora

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Shallow, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Antonio Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, A Star is Born

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green book (WINNER)

Christian Bale, Vice

Roma, Mexico, Alfonso Cuarón

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES - MUSICAL/COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST TV SERIES – COMEDY

The Kominsky Method, Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM - COMEDY/MUSICAL

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

BEST FILM - COMEDY/MUSICAL

Green Book

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Glenn Close, The Wife

Bohemian Rhapsody