Golden Globes 2019: Emma Stone isn't stone hearted

Golden Globes 2019 was a star-studded affair. Right from fashion hits to misses, the event was a bundle of fun packed in one. If you think that we are here to shed light on some oops, wow and oh-so-gorgeous moments, nah we are not. But there’s something better we have in store for you. This year’s Golden Globes saw Emma Stone apologising. Yes, you heard that right! It so happened that Emma Stone publicly said 'sorry' for her portrayal of an Asian woman in the 2015 movie Aloha.

The tale goes like this, this year's host, Sandra Oh who was co-hosting the gala event with Andy Samberg when she gave a hilarious take and as an opening line, quipping Crazy Rich Asians. Further while praising the film she added, "It was the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha." For the unaware, Emma essayed the role of a part-Hawaiian and part-Chinese woman in Cameron Crowe’s 2015 film Aloha. It garnered criticism for whitewashing an Asian role. “I’m sorry!” shouted Stone from the audience just after Oh ended her lines.

In case you are still blank and wondering, Emma Stone who is not an Asian woman played the role of an Asian lady in Aloha and that's how the controversy bee bit her. so after apologising publically, we can say is Emma Stone is not stone-hearted.