Golden Globes 2019: While the actors collected awards, social media shared memes

The 76th Golden Globe Awards took place on January 6, felicitating the best actors and films of the year gone by. The event saw the appearance some of Hollywood’s biggest names and the list included the likes of Christian Bale, Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga, Sandra Oh, Halle Berry and many others. You’d probably think that an event like this will be meticulously planned and rehearsed so that goof ups don’t happen. But even the best-planned ceremonies see some sort of action that doesn’t go as planned. At the 2019 Golden Globes awards, a couple of comical events sparked off.

It didn’t take long for social media to pluck some of the most golden moments of the night and turn them into memes. The year is still new and as these funny images and GIFs circulate, they might just be the first meme trend of 2019. Besides the usual jokes and odd pictures that eventually make it to meme-land, a picture of a young lady in a blue dress went viral. She was later identified as Kelleth Cuthbert, a model. Cuthbert was seen holding a tray of Fiji water and was photographed in just about every photo of the night. What’s more, she was standing next to the stars and even looked at the cameras.

I am literally going to photoshop the Fiji Water girl into every picture I take from now on #GoldenGlobes #Fijiwatergirl pic.twitter.com/QaNaFGB2TJ — Paul Maddock (@Lgbt_lawyer) January 7, 2019

View this post on Instagram Not the worst way to spend a Sunday... #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl A post shared by Kelleth Cuthbert (@kellethcuthbert) on Jan 6, 2019 at 5:25pm PST

The Fiji water girl, as she is being called online, later posted a picture of her from the event and captioned it: "Not the worst way to spend a Sunday...” check out the best memes below:

It’s over guys, the best moment of the night just happened. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BpHNS8fZOA — bruna (@charlizethwron) January 7, 2019

Willem Dafoe at the #GoldenGlobes: a two-part series (2018-2019). pic.twitter.com/2RZnZb4a7M — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) January 7, 2019